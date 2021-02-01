Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 750 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,649 shares of company stock worth $52,243,320 over the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

