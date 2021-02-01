IBM Retirement Fund Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $566.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.08.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

