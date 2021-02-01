86 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $540.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

