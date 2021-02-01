Exane Derivatives Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.37 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

