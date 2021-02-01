Exane Derivatives Invests $126,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,732,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,572,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

