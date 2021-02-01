Accel Wealth Management Makes New $27,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 188.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $26,965,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Twitter by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $510,675.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,449 shares of company stock worth $14,242,912. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.