Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3,179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

