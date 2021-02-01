IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 622 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,748,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,184. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.