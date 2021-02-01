Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $35.53 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

