Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord Sells 6,700 Shares

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ross Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pluralsight alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PS. William Blair lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.