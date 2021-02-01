SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $917,338.52 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

