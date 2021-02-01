SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $917,338.52 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20.
SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
