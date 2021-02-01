PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $147,106.50 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $147,106.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $93.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

