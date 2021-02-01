Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio Sells 44,400 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

