Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,291.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $167.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59.

