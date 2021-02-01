Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,291.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $167.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.