Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

