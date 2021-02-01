Raymond James Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.