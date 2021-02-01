New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,096,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,537,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

