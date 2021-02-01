Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $49,000 in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iBio by 591.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iBio during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iBio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in iBio by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iBio during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iBio alerts:

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. iBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.