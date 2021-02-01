iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

AOA stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

