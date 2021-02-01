Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Valero Energy stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,880.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.