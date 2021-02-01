Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 848 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $42,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

