CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

