Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.84.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

