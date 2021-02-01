Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 707 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,290,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,183,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

