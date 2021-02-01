Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 162 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,533 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.03.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

