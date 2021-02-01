Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $7.07 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 165,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 297.44 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

