Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,287 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.94 on Monday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

