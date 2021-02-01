Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

