ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $24.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $193.77 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

