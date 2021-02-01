New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.15 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

