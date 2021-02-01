Brokerages Set DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price at $35.33

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

DMC Global stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.63 million, a P/E ratio of -146.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $711,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 34.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 107,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

