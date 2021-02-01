Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $836.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $866.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

