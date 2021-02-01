Analysts Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) PT at $2.85

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE VNTR opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

