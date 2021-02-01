Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $44.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.05 million to $44.49 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $172.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.78 million to $174.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.66 million, with estimates ranging from $177.92 million to $181.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

