4,475 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $59.84 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.