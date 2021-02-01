Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,996 shares of company stock worth $43,358,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

