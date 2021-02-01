Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $35,227,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $25,102,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

