Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Critical Survey

Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Acusphere has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acusphere and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acusphere 0 0 0 0 N/A TG Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $52.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Acusphere.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acusphere and TG Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acusphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 42,313.48 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -26.38

Acusphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acusphere and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acusphere N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics -151,798.69% -223.96% -108.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Acusphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Acusphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension. The company was formerly known as Polymers For Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Acusphere, Inc. in March 2004. Acusphere, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. Its lead therapies include Umbralisib, an investigational dual inhibitor of PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon is being evaluated in phase 2b and phase 3 trials in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a epitope on CD20-expressing B cells for patients with NHL, CLL, and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. It is also has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

