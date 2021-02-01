Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Monday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

