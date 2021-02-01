nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. nCino has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $78,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $217,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,649 shares of company stock worth $52,243,320.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $11,586,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in nCino by 1,154.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.