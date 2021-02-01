Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $139.31 on Monday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $142.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

