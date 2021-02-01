Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.