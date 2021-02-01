Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 26,748 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

