Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $200.84 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $213.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.