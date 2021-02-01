Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $217.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

