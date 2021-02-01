Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

