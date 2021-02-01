Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Black Hills by 278.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

