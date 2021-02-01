TD Securities Trims Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Target Price to $10.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of CVE opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

