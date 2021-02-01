Citigroup Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.06.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after buying an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 186,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

