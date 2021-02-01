JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $14.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $636.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,961 shares of company stock worth $518,679. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

